LatAm BioEnergy™ is a CleanTech firm that has been developing renewable energy solutions in Argentina and the Dominican Republic through the use of technologies, significantly improving the operations of industries, while generating four impacts: in the economic, environment, social and technology aspects.





Our company has developed a disruptive technology by creating a “Compact Clean Energy District” (CCED) based on its proprietary autonomous gasification solution that uses a very ample spectrum of biomass as its fuel for thermal, electric and co-generation applications.





This technology is capable of using multiple types of biomasses without the traditional financial and technological barriers, making the solution suitable for Small Island Developing States and countries with high dependency on imported fossil fuels.